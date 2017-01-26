<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 0.9990





Original strategy :



Sold at 1.0000, Target: 0.9900, Stop: 1.0030



Position : - Short at 1.0000



Target : - 0.9900



Stop : - 1.0030





New strategy :



Exit short entered at 1.0000



Position : - Short at 1.0000



Target : -



Stop : -





As the greenback has rebounded again after holding above indicated support at 0.9966, suggesting recent decline is not ready to resume yet and further consolidation above this week's low at 0.9960 would take place and test of resistance at 1.0026 cannot be ruled out, however, break of previous support at 1.0035 is needed to signal low has been made, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0060.



In view of this, would be prudent to exit short entered at 1.0000 and stand aside for now. Below said support at 0.9960-66 would revive bearishness and confirm recent decline has resumed and extend weakness to 0.9925-30 but loss of momentum would limit downside to 0.9900 and reckon 0.9860-70 would hold.