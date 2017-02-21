ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Exit short entered at 1.0095 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 21 17 11:01 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0092


Original strategy :

Sold at 1.0095, Target: 0.9995, Stop: 1.0130

Position : - Short at 1.0095

Target :  - 0.9995

Stop : - 1.0130


New strategy  :

Exit short entered at 1.0095

Position : - Short at 1.0095

Target :  -

Stop : -


As dollar’s intra-day rally has gathered momentum, suggesting the rise from 0.9967 is still in progress and upside risk remains for test of last week’s high at 1.0119, however, break there is needed to retain bullishness and signal recent upmove has resumed and extend gain to previous resistance at 1.0137, then towards 1.0150 but near term overbought condition should limit upside to 1.0175-80.

In view of this, would be prudent to exit short entered at 1.0095 and stand aside for now. Below 1.0045-50 would suggest an intra-day top is formed instead, bring weakness to 1.0015-20 but break of latter level is needed to add credence to this view, and bring subsequent fall to 0.9980.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

