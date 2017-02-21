<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0092





Original strategy :



Sold at 1.0095, Target: 0.9995, Stop: 1.0130



New strategy :



Exit short entered at 1.0095



As dollar’s intra-day rally has gathered momentum, suggesting the rise from 0.9967 is still in progress and upside risk remains for test of last week’s high at 1.0119, however, break there is needed to retain bullishness and signal recent upmove has resumed and extend gain to previous resistance at 1.0137, then towards 1.0150 but near term overbought condition should limit upside to 1.0175-80.



In view of this, would be prudent to exit short entered at 1.0095 and stand aside for now. Below 1.0045-50 would suggest an intra-day top is formed instead, bring weakness to 1.0015-20 but break of latter level is needed to add credence to this view, and bring subsequent fall to 0.9980.