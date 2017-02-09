ActionForex.com
Feb 09 15:38 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Hold long entered at 0.9940 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 09 17 14:01 GMT
USD/CHF - 0.9981


Original strategy :

Bought at 0.9940, Target: 1.0040, Stop: 0.9925

Position : - Long at 0.9940

Target :  - 1.0040

Stop : - 0.9925


New strategy  :

Hold long entered at 0.9940, Target: 1.0040, Stop: 0.9925

Position : - Long at 0.9940

Target :  - 1.0040

Stop : - 0.9925


Although the greenback dropped yesterday after faltering indicated resistance at 1.0007 and consolidation below this level would take place, as long as support at 0.9930 (yesterday’s low) holds, mild upside bias remains for another rise later, above 0.9980 would bring test of said resistance at 1.0007 but break there is needed to extend the erratic rise from 0.9861 low to 1.0020 and later towards previous resistance at 1.0045 which is likely to hold from here.

In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 0.9940. Below said support at 0.9930 would risk test of indicated support at 0.9900-04 but only break there would abort and signal top has been formed instead and revive bearishness for another fall towards support at 0.9861 (last week’s low) first.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.