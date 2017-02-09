<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 0.9981





New strategy :



Hold long entered at 0.9940, Target: 1.0040, Stop: 0.9925



Position : - Long at 0.9940



Target : - 1.0040



Stop : - 0.9925





Although the greenback dropped yesterday after faltering indicated resistance at 1.0007 and consolidation below this level would take place, as long as support at 0.9930 (yesterday’s low) holds, mild upside bias remains for another rise later, above 0.9980 would bring test of said resistance at 1.0007 but break there is needed to extend the erratic rise from 0.9861 low to 1.0020 and later towards previous resistance at 1.0045 which is likely to hold from here.



In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 0.9940. Below said support at 0.9930 would risk test of indicated support at 0.9900-04 but only break there would abort and signal top has been formed instead and revive bearishness for another fall towards support at 0.9861 (last week’s low) first.