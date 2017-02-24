<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0060





Original strategy :



Bought at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030



New strategy :



Hold long entered at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030



Although dollar has remained under pressure and marginal weakness from here cannot be ruled out, reckon previous resistance at 1.0044 would limit downside and bring rebound later, above the lower Kumo (now at 1.0095) would bring test of resistance at 1.0117 but break there is needed to signal the retreat from 1.0141 has ended, bring retest of this level, break there would extend recent upmove from 0.9861 low to 1.0148-50 (50% projection of 0.9967-1.0106 measuring from 1.0078) and possibly 1.0175-80.



In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0065. Below 1.0030-35 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9967-1.0141) would abort and suggest top has been formed instead, bring weakness to 1.0015-20 but break of latter level is needed to provide confirmation.



