Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday
Action Forex
Mar 02 17 07:51 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0102
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Sideways
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0102
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0097
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0057
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0056
Original strategy :
Bought at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030
Position : - Long at 1.0065
Target : - 1.0165
Stop : - 1.0030
New strategy :
Hold long entered at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030
Position : - Long at 1.0065
Target : - 1.0165
Stop : - 1.0030
Although the greenback retreated after rising to 1.0129 yesterday and consolidation below this level would be seen initially, reckon the Ichimoku cloud (now at 1.0052-56) would contain downside and bring another rise later, above said yesterday’s high would bring retest of last week’s high at 1.0141 but break there is needed to signal recent erratic rise from 0.9861 low has resumed for headway to 1.0170-80, however, 1.0200 should hold from here due to near term overbought condition.
In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0065 as 1.0045-50 should contain downside. Only below 1.0009 support would abort and signal top has been formed at 1.0141, then test of 0.9967 support would follow, once this level is penetrated, this would signal the aforesaid rise from 0.9861 has ended, bring further decline to 0.9930-36.
