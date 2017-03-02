<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0102





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Sideways





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0102



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0097



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0057



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0056





Original strategy :



Bought at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030



Position : - Long at 1.0065



Target : - 1.0165



Stop : - 1.0030





New strategy :



Hold long entered at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030



Position : - Long at 1.0065



Target : - 1.0165



Stop : - 1.0030





Although the greenback retreated after rising to 1.0129 yesterday and consolidation below this level would be seen initially, reckon the Ichimoku cloud (now at 1.0052-56) would contain downside and bring another rise later, above said yesterday’s high would bring retest of last week’s high at 1.0141 but break there is needed to signal recent erratic rise from 0.9861 low has resumed for headway to 1.0170-80, however, 1.0200 should hold from here due to near term overbought condition.



In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0065 as 1.0045-50 should contain downside. Only below 1.0009 support would abort and signal top has been formed at 1.0141, then test of 0.9967 support would follow, once this level is penetrated, this would signal the aforesaid rise from 0.9861 has ended, bring further decline to 0.9930-36.