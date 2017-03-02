ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Hold long entered at 1.0065 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Mar 02 17 10:28 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0109


Original strategy :

Bought at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030

Position : - Long at 1.0065

Target :  - 1.0165

Stop : - 1.0030


New strategy  :

Hold long entered at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030

Position : - Long at 1.0065

Target :  - 1.0165

Stop : - 1.0030


Although the greenback retreated after rising to 1.0129 yesterday and consolidation below this level would be seen initially, reckon the Ichimoku cloud (now at 1.0052-56) would contain downside and bring another rise later, above said yesterday’s high would bring retest of last week’s high at 1.0141 but break there is needed to signal recent erratic rise from 0.9861 low has resumed for headway to 1.0170-80, however, 1.0200 should hold from here due to near term overbought condition.

In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0065 as 1.0045-50 should contain downside. Only below 1.0009 support would abort and signal top has been formed at 1.0141, then test of 0.9967 support would follow, once this level is penetrated, this would signal the aforesaid rise from 0.9861 has ended, bring further decline to 0.9930-36.

 

