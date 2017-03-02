|
Mar 02 17 14:07 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0133
Original strategy :
Bought at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030
Position : - Long at 1.0065
Target : - 1.0165
Stop : - 1.0030
New strategy :
Hold long entered at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0075
Position : - Long at 1.0065
Target : - 1.0165
Stop : - 1.0075
As the greenback has risen again after finding renewed buying interest at 1.0065 as suggested, adding credence to our bullish view that recent erratic rise from 0.9661 has resumed and may extend further subsequent gain to 1.0170-80, however, reckon 1.0200 would hold from here due to near term overbought condition, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.
In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0065 but one should exit on such rise. Below 1.0095-00 would bring test of support at 1.0065, however, only break there would abort and signal top is formed, then weakness to 1.0040 would follow but support at 1.0009 should remain intact.
