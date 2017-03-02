<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0133





Original strategy :



Bought at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030



Position : - Long at 1.0065



Target : - 1.0165



Stop : - 1.0030





New strategy :



Hold long entered at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0075



Position : - Long at 1.0065



Target : - 1.0165



Stop : - 1.0075





As the greenback has risen again after finding renewed buying interest at 1.0065 as suggested, adding credence to our bullish view that recent erratic rise from 0.9661 has resumed and may extend further subsequent gain to 1.0170-80, however, reckon 1.0200 would hold from here due to near term overbought condition, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.



In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0065 but one should exit on such rise. Below 1.0095-00 would bring test of support at 1.0065, however, only break there would abort and signal top is formed, then weakness to 1.0040 would follow but support at 1.0009 should remain intact.