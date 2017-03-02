ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Hold long entered at 1.0065 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Mar 02 17 14:07 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0133


Original strategy :

Bought at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030

Position : - Long at 1.0065

Target :  - 1.0165

Stop : - 1.0030


New strategy  :

Hold long entered at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0075

Position : - Long at 1.0065

Target :  - 1.0165

Stop : - 1.0075


As the greenback has risen again after finding renewed buying interest at 1.0065 as suggested, adding credence to our bullish view that recent erratic rise from 0.9661 has resumed and may extend further subsequent gain to 1.0170-80, however, reckon 1.0200 would hold from here due to near term overbought condition, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.

In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0065 but one should exit on such rise. Below 1.0095-00 would bring test of support at 1.0065, however, only break there would abort and signal top is formed, then weakness to 1.0040 would follow but support at 1.0009 should remain intact.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

