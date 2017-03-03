ActionForex.com
Mar 03 14:32 GMT

Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Hold long entered at 1.0065 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Mar 03 17 13:30 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0105


Original strategy :

Bought at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0095

Position : - Long at 1.0065

Target :  - 1.0165

Stop : - 1.0095


New strategy  :

Hold long entered at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0095

Position : - Long at 1.0065

Target :  - 1.0165

Stop : - 1.0095


As the greenback has eased after marginal rise to 1.0146 yesterday, suggesting minor consolidation below this level would be seen, however, as long as 1.0095 holds, mild upside bias remains for recent erratic rise from 0.9661 to resume after consolidation, above said resistance at 1.0146 would extend further subsequent gain to 1.0170-80 but reckon 1.0200 would hold from here due to near term overbought condition, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.

In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0065 but one should exit on such rise. Below 1.0095 would bring test of support at 1.0065, however, only break there would abort and signal top is formed, then weakness to 1.0040 would follow but support at 1.0009 should remain intact.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

