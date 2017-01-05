|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 05 17 11:01 GMT
|
USD/CHF - 1.0211
Original strategy :
Bought at 1.0170, Target: 1.0270, Stop: 1.0140
Position : - Long at 1.0170
Target : - 1.0270
Stop : - 1.0140
New strategy :
Hold long entered at 1.0170, Target: 1.0270, Stop: 1.0140
Position : - Long at 1.0170
Target : - 1.0270
Stop : - 1.0140
Although the greenback dropped quite sharply yesterday on dollar's broad-based weakness, as long as indicated previous support at 1.0144 holds, consolidation with mild upside bias remains for another rebound, above previous support at 1.0250 would signal an intra-day low is formed, bring a stronger bounce to 1.0270-75 but break of resistance at 1.0291 is needed to signal the retreat from 1.0335 has ended, bring retest of indicated resistance area at 1.0335-44 later.
In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0170. Below said support at 1.0144 would abort and signal the rebound from 1.0057 has ended at 1.0335 instead, bring further fall to 1.0100-05 first.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT