Jan 05 12:03 GMT

Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Hold long entered at 1.0170 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 05 17 11:01 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0211


Original strategy :

Bought at 1.0170, Target: 1.0270, Stop: 1.0140

Position : - Long at 1.0170

Target :  - 1.0270

Stop : - 1.0140


New strategy  :

Hold long entered at 1.0170, Target: 1.0270, Stop: 1.0140

Position : - Long at 1.0170

Target :  - 1.0270

Stop : - 1.0140


Although the greenback dropped quite sharply yesterday on dollar's broad-based weakness, as long as indicated previous support at 1.0144 holds, consolidation with mild upside bias remains for another rebound, above previous support at 1.0250 would signal an intra-day low is formed, bring a stronger bounce to 1.0270-75 but break of resistance at 1.0291 is needed to signal the retreat from 1.0335 has ended, bring retest of indicated resistance area at 1.0335-44 later. 

In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0170. Below said support at 1.0144 would abort and signal the rebound from 1.0057 has ended at 1.0335 instead, bring further fall to 1.0100-05 first.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

