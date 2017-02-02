<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 0.9886





Original strategy :



Sold at 0.9955, Target: 0.9820, Stop: 0.9930



New strategy :



Hold short entered at 0.9955, Target: 0.9820, Stop: 0.9930



Although dollar staged a strong rebound to 0.9958, the subsequent retreat has retained our bearishness and below 0.9880-85 would signal the rebound from 0.9861 has ended and bring retest of this level, a drop below there would extend recent fall to 0.9847-53 (1.618 times projection of 1.0335-1.0087 measuring from 1.0248 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344) but near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 0.9820 and reckon 0.9800 would hold from here.



In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 0.9955. Only above resistance at 0.9960-66 would abort and signal a temporary low is possibly formed instead, bring rebound towards 1.0000.