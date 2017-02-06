<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 0.9948





Original strategy :



Sold at 0.9960, Target: 0.9860, Stop: 0.9960



New strategy :



Hold short entered at 0.9960, Target: 0.9860, Stop: 0.9960



The greenback found support at 0.9907 and has rebounded today, suggesting further consolidation would be seen, however, as long as 0.9960 holds, bearishness remains for another test of 0.9907, break there would extend weakness towards last week’s low at 0.9861 but break there is needed to confirm recent decline has resumed and extend fall to 0.9847-53 (1.618 times projection of 1.0335-1.0087 measuring from 1.0248 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344) and later towards 0.9820-25 but reckon 0.9800 would hold from here.



In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 0.9960 and one should exit on such fall. Only above resistance at 0.9989 (Friday’s high) would shift risk back to upside for the rebound from 0.9861 low to extend gain to 1.0000 and possibly towards another previous resistance at 1.0045 but reckon upside would be limited to 1.0094, bring retreat later.