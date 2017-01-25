|
Jan 25 17 13:43 GMT
USD/CHF - 0.9996
Original strategy :
Sold at 1.0000, Target: 0.9900, Stop: 1.0035
Position : - Short at 1.0000
Target : - 0.9900
Stop : - 1.0035
New strategy :
Hold short entered at 1.0000, Target: 0.9900, Stop: 1.0035
Position : - Short at 1.0000
Target : - 0.9900
Stop : - 1.0035
As the greenback ran into resistance at 1.0026 and has retreated, suggesting an intra-day top is possibly formed there and consolidation with downside bias is seen for another test of indicated support at 0.9960 but break there is needed to confirm recent decline has resumed and extend weakness to 0.9925-30 but loss of momentum would limit downside to 0.9900 and reckon 0.9860-70 would hold.
In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.0000. Above 1.0035 (previous support) would signal low has been formed at 0.9960, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0050-55 and possibly to 1.0080 but price should falter below resistance at 1.0094, bring another decline later.
