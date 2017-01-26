<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 0.9988





Original strategy :



Sold at 1.0000, Target: 0.9900, Stop: 1.0035



Position : - Short at 1.0000



Target : - 0.9900



Stop : - 1.0035





New strategy :



Hold short entered at 1.0000, Target: 0.9900, Stop: 1.0030



Position : - Short at 1.0000



Target : - 0.9900



Stop : - 1.0030





Dollar's recovery after holding above yesterday's low at 0.9966 suggests further consolidation would take place but as long as resistance at 1.0026 holds, bearishness remains for another fall to indicated support at 0.9960 (this week's low), however, break there is needed to confirm recent decline has resumed and extend weakness to 0.9925-30, having said that, loss of momentum would limit downside to 0.9900 and reckon 0.9860-70 would hold.



In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.0000. Above 1.0035 (previous support) would signal low has been formed at 0.9960, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0050-55 and possibly to 1.0080 but price should falter below resistance at 1.0094, bring another decline later.