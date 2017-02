Original strategy :



Sell at 0.9930, Target: 0.9820, Stop: 0.9965



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



As dollar has rebounded after falling to 0.9861 yesterday, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen, however, reckon upside would be limited to 0.9931-33 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0045-0.9861 and previous support) and bring another decline later. Below 0.9880 would bring retest of 0.9861 but break there is needed to extend recent decline to 0.9847-53 (1.618 times projection of 1.0335-1.0087 measuring from 1.0248 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344) but near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 0.9820 and reckon 0.9800 would hold from here.



In view of this, we are still looking to sell dollar on recovery as previous support at 0.9933 should turn into resistance and limit dollar's upside. Only above resistance at 0.9960-66 would abort and signal a temporary low is possibly formed instead, bring rebound towards 1.0000.