Feb 01 15:25 GMT

Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Sell at 0.9930 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 01 17 14:11 GMT
USD/CHF - 0.9905


Original strategy :

Sell at 0.9930, Target: 0.9820, Stop: 0.9965

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 0.9955, Target: 0.9820, Stop: 0.9990

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As dollar has rebounded after falling to 0.9861 yesterday, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen, however, reckon upside would be limited to 0.9931-33 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0045-0.9861 and previous support) and bring another decline later. Below 0.9880 would bring retest of 0.9861 but break there is needed to extend recent decline to 0.9847-53 (1.618 times projection of 1.0335-1.0087 measuring from 1.0248 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344) but near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 0.9820 and reckon 0.9800 would hold from here. 

In view of this, we are still looking to sell dollar on recovery as 0.9950-55 should limit dollar's upside. Only above resistance at 0.9960-66 would abort and signal a temporary low is possibly formed instead, bring rebound towards 1.0000.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

