<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 0.9985





New strategy :



Sell at 1.0000, Target: 0.9900, Stop: 1.0035



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the greenback ran into resistance at 1.0026 and has retreated, suggesting an intra-day top is possibly formed there and consolidation with downside bias is seen for another test of indicated support at 0.9960 but break there is needed to confirm recent decline has resumed and extend weakness to 0.9925-30 but loss of momentum would limit downside to 0.9900 and reckon 0.9860-70 would hold.



In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on minor recovery. Above 1.0035 (previous support) would signal low has been formed at 0.9960, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0050-55 and possibly to 1.0080 but price should falter below resistance at 1.0094, bring another decline later.