Original strategy :



Sell at 1.0115, Target: 1.0005, Stop: 1.0150



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.0070, Target: 0.9970, Stop: 1.0105



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The greenback met renewed selling interest at 1.0137 yesterday and has dropped sharply, adding credence to our view that recent decline from 1.0344 top has resumed and may extend weakness to 1.0000 (psychological support as well as 100% projection of 1.0335-1.0087 measuring from 1.0248), then 0.9970 but downside should be limited to 0.9945-50 (50% Fibonacci retracement of intermediate rise from 0.9550-1.0344) due to oversold condition.



In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery but at a lower level as 1.0070 should limit upside. Above 1.0100-05 would defer and suggest low is possibly formed but break of said resistance at 1.0137 is needed to provide confirmation.