|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 18 17 11:45 GMT
|
USD/CHF - 1.0019
Original strategy :
Sell at 1.0070, Target: 0.9970, Stop: 1.0105
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Sell at 1.0070, Target: 0.9970, Stop: 1.0105
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
The greenback recovered after falling briefly below 1.0000 level, suggesting minor consolidation would be seen, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0060-70 and bring another decline later to 0.9995-00, break there would extend weakness to 0.9970 but downside should be limited to 0.9945-50 (50% Fibonacci retracement of intermediate rise from 0.9550-1.0344) due to oversold condition.
In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery as 1.0060-70 should limit upside. Above 1.0100-05 would defer and suggest low is possibly formed but break of said resistance at 1.0137 is needed to provide confirmation.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT