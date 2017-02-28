ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Sell at 1.0070 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 28 17 13:39 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0048


Original strategy :

Sell at 1.0070, Target: 0.9970, Stop: 1.0105

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.0070, Target: 0.9970, Stop: 1.0105

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Current break of support at 1.0046 signals the rebound from 1.0025 has ended at 1.0102 and consolidation with downside bias is seen for test of 1.0017-25 support, however, break there is needed to retain bearishness and signal top has been formed at 1.0141 last week, bring further fall to 1.0000-05 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9861-1.0141) and later towards 0.9967-68 (previous support at 61.8% Fibonacci retracement) which is likely to hold on first testing.

In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery as 1.0070 should limit upside. Above 1.0102 resistance would bring test of 1.0117 but break of latter level is needed to signal the retreat from 1.0141 (last week’s high) has ended, bring retest of this level later.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

