Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Sell at 1.0085 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 16 17 13:42 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0005


Original strategy :

Sell at 1.0085, Target: 0.9985, Stop: 1.0120

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.0085, Target: 0.9985, Stop: 1.0120

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although the greenback extended recent upmove to as high as 1.0119 yesterday, the subsequent retreat adds credence to our view that top is formed there and consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for test of 0.9990 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9861-1.0119), below there would bring retracement of recent rise to 0.9960 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) but reckon downside would be limited and support at 0.9930 would remain intact.

In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery as 1.0085-90 should limit upside. Above said resistance at 1.0119 would abort and signal recent upmove is still in progress for further gain to previous resistance at 1.0122 but loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 1.0150 and reckon 1.0190-00 would hold from here.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

