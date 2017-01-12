ActionForex.com
Jan 12 15:30 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Sell at 1.0140 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 12 17 14:04 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0082


Original strategy :

Sell at 1.0140, Target: 1.0040, Stop: 1.0175

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.0140, Target: 1.0040, Stop: 1.0175

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although the greenback rebounded quite strongly to 1.0248 yesterday, dollar ran into heavy offers there and has tumbled below support at 1.0087, suggesting the fall from 1.0335 is still in progress and may extend weakness to previous support at 1.0057, however, break there is needed to retain bearishness and extend early fall from 1.0344 top to support at 1.0021, then towards 1.0000 (psychological support as well as 100% projection of 1.0335-1.0087 measuring from 1.0248) but downside should be limited to 0.9945-50 (50% Fibonacci retracement of intermediate rise from 0.9550-1.0344).

In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery as 1.0140-50 should limit upside. Above 1.0170-75 would defer and risk a stronger rebound to 1.0200-05 but still reckon upside would be limited to 1.0230 and price should falter below yesterday’s high at 1.0248.

 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.