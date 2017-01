Original strategy :



Sell at 1.0190, Target: 1.0060, Stop: 1.0225



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Yesterday's selloff after meeting renewed selling interest at 1.0221 suggests early rebound from 1.0057 has ended at 1.0335 and mild downside bias is seen for a retest of this last week's low, however, a break below there is needed to signal another leg of corrective decline from 1.0344 top is underway for further fall to 1.0025-30, then towards psychological support at 1.0000.



In view of this, we are sell dollar on recovery as 1.0190-00 should limit upside. Only break of said resistance at 1.0221 would abort and signal an intra-day low is formed instead, risk a stronger rebound to 1.0250 (previous support turned resistance).