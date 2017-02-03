ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Sell here Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 03 17 13:54 GMT
USD/CHF - 0.9960


New strategy  :

Sell at market level, Target: 0.9860, Stop: 0.9995

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although dollar rose briefly to 0.9989, current retreat suggests consolidation below this level would be seen and as long as said resistance holds, mild downside bias remains for test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.9930), break there would suggest an intra-day top is formed, then weakness to 0.9900 would follow, however, only break of 0.9861 support would signal recent decline has resumed and extend fall to 0.9847-53 (1.618 times projection of 1.0335-1.0087 measuring from 1.0248 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344) and later towards 0.9820-25 but reckon 0.9800 would hold from here.

In view of this, we would sell dollar here and exit on such fall. Above said intra-day resistance would shift risk back to upside for the rebound from 0.9861 low to extend gain to 1.0000 and possibly towards another previous resistance at 1.0045 but reckon upside would be limited to 1.0094, bring retreat later.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

