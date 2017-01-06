ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 06 17 14:25 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0161


Original strategy :

Sell at 1.0190, Target: 1.0060, Stop: 1.0225

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Current rebound after finding support at 1.0100 suggests low has possibly been formed at 1.0087 and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for gain to the lower Kumo (now at 1.0199) but break of resistance at 1.0221 is needed to signal the fall from 1.0335 has ended at 1.0087, bring further gain to 1.0250, however, as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0265-70.

On the downside, below the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.0134) would bring test of 1.0100 but break there is needed to revive bearishness and bring retest of yesterday's low at 1.0087, then towards last week's low at 1.0057 later. As near term outlook has turned mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

