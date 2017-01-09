|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 09 17 11:19 GMT
|
USD/CHF - 1.0183
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Despite last week's selloff from 1.0335 to 1.0087, the subsequent rebound suggests consolidation above this level would be seen and gain to 1.0211-21 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0335-1.0087 and previous resistance) cannot be ruled out, however, break of 1.0240-50 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement and previous support) is needed to signal the fall from 1.0335 has ended at 1.0087, then further gain to 1.0291 resistance would follow.
In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0147) would bring test of 1.0125-30 but break there is needed to signal the rebound from last week's low at 1.0087 has ended, then retest of this level would follow.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT