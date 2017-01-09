<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0169





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite last week's selloff from 1.0335 to 1.0087, the subsequent rebound suggests consolidation above this level would be seen and gain to 1.0211-21 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0335-1.0087 and previous resistance) cannot be ruled out, however, break of 1.0240-50 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement and previous support) is needed to signal the fall from 1.0335 has ended at 1.0087, then further gain to 1.0291 resistance would follow.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Below 1.0140-45 would bring test of 1.0125-30 but break there is needed to signal the rebound from last week's low at 1.0087 has ended, then retest of this level would follow.