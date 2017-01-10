<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0125





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback has retreated after meeting resistance at 1.0198 yesterday, break of 1.0100 is needed to signal the rebound from 1.0087 has ended, bring retest of this level, below there would extend the fall from 1.0335 towards another previous support at 1.0057 which is likely to hold on first testing due to broad consolidative outlook.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Above 1.0170-75 would prolong consolidation, bring another bounce to said resistance at 1.0198 and possibly towards resistance at 1.0221 but upside should be limited to 1.0240 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0335-1.0087) and price should falter well below resistance at 1.0291.