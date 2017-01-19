ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 19 17 12:35 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0060


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although the greenback has eased from 1.0081, dollar's broad-based rebound suggests near term upside risk remains for the rebound from 0.9996 low to extend gain to 1.0090-95 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0248-0.9996) and possibly towards 1.0120-25 (50% Fibonacci retracement) but break of resistance at 1.0137 is needed to signal recent decline has ended.

In view of this, would be prudent to stand aside for now. Below the lower Kumo (now at 1.0028) would suggest the rebound from 0.9996 has ended, bring test of 1.0009 support but break there is needed to signal recent decline has resumed for retest of 0.9996, then towards 0.9970-75.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
