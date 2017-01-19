<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0060





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback has eased from 1.0081, dollar's broad-based rebound suggests near term upside risk remains for the rebound from 0.9996 low to extend gain to 1.0090-95 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0248-0.9996) and possibly towards 1.0120-25 (50% Fibonacci retracement) but break of resistance at 1.0137 is needed to signal recent decline has ended.



In view of this, would be prudent to stand aside for now. Below the lower Kumo (now at 1.0028) would suggest the rebound from 0.9996 has ended, bring test of 1.0009 support but break there is needed to signal recent decline has resumed for retest of 0.9996, then towards 0.9970-75.