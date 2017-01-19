<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0093





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback has eased from 1.0081, dollar's broad-based rebound suggests near term upside risk remains for the rebound from 0.9996 low to extend gain to 1.0105 and possibly towards 1.0120-25 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0248-0.9996) but break of resistance at 1.0137 is needed to signal recent decline has ended, then further subsequent rise to 1.0150-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) would follow.



In view of this, would be prudent to stand aside for now. Below 1.0040-45 would bring test of the lower Kumo (now at 1.0026), break there would suggest the rebound from 0.9996 has ended but below 1.0009 support is needed to signal recent decline has resumed for retest of 0.9996, then towards 0.9970-75.