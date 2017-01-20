<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0082





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite yesterday's rise to 1.0122 (exactly 50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0248-0.9996), the subsequent retreat suggests further consolidation would take place and weakness to 1.0020 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon this week's low at 0.9996 would continue to hold and bring another rebound later.



On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 1.0080-90 and said resistance at 1.0122 should cap upside. Only break of resistance at 1.0137 would signal recent decline has ended at 0.9996, then further subsequent rise to 1.0150-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0248-0.9996) would follow but reckon 1.0190-00 would limit upside. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.