Jan 24 17 11:27 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0004
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Despite falling to 0.9960, lack of follow through selling and the subsequent recovery suggests consolidation above this level would be seen and corrective bounce to 1.0015-20 cannot be ruled out, however, above the upper Kumo (now at 1.0048) is needed to signal low is formed, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0075-80 but resistance at 1.0094 should remain intact.
On the downside, below said support at 0.9960 would extend recent decline to 0.9925-30 but loss of momentum should prevent sharp fall below 0.9900, risk from there has increased for a rebound to take place later. In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside for now.
