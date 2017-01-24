<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0004





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite falling to 0.9960, lack of follow through selling and the subsequent recovery suggests consolidation above this level would be seen and corrective bounce to 1.0015-20 cannot be ruled out, however, above the upper Kumo (now at 1.0048) is needed to signal low is formed, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0075-80 but resistance at 1.0094 should remain intact.



On the downside, below said support at 0.9960 would extend recent decline to 0.9925-30 but loss of momentum should prevent sharp fall below 0.9900, risk from there has increased for a rebound to take place later. In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside for now.