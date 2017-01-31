<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 0.9925





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite yesterday's brief bounce to 1.0045, the subsequent selloff to 0.9933 suggests recent decline is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 0.9900, however, loss of near term downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 0.9860-70, risk from there has increased for a corrective rebound to take place later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.9976) would suggest a temporary low is possibly formed, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0015-20 but resistance at 1.0045 (yesterday's high) should remain intact.