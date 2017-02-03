<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 0.9950





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although dollar slipped to as low as 0.9870 yesterday, as this week’s low at 0.9861 has continued to hold and the greenback has staged a rebound from there, suggesting recent decline is not ready to resume yet and further consolidation above said support would be seen, here recovery towards resistance at 0.9966 cannot be ruled out, however, outlook remains consolidative, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0000 and price should falter below another previous resistance at 1.0045, bring retreat later.



On the downside, expect pullback to be limited to the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.9914) and price should stay above said support at 0.9861-70, bring further consolidation, Only a drop below said this week’s low would extend recent fall to 0.9847-53 (1.618 times projection of 1.0335-1.0087 measuring from 1.0248 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344) and later towards 0.9820-25 but reckon 0.9800 would hold from here. As near term outlook has turned mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.