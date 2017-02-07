ActionForex.com
Feb 07 11:05 GMT

Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 07 17 10:31 GMT
USD/CHF - 0.9994


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Despite initial fall to 0.9904, the greenback continued finding support just above 0.9900 level and has staged a strong rebound, dampening our bearishness and upside risk is seen for gain to 1.0020, however, break of previous resistance at 1.0045 is needed to retain bullishness and signal recent decline has ended at 0.9861, bring further subsequent rise to 1.0070 but resistance at 1.0094 should hold from here due to near term overbought condition.

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Expect pullback to be limited to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 0.9962) and reckon 0.9935-40 would hold, bring another rise later. Only a break of said support at 0.9900-04 would suggest an intra-day top is formed and revive bearishness for another fall towards indicated support at 0.9861.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

