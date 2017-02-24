|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday
Action Forex
Feb 24 17 13:32 GMT
|
USD/CHF - 1.0030
Original strategy :
Bought at 1.0065, stopped at 1.0030
Position : - Long at 1.0065
Target : -
Stop : - 1.0030
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As dollar has continued trading lower, dampening our bullishness and near term downside risk remains for the fall from 1.0141 to extend weakness to 1.0017 support, however, break there is needed to confirm top has been formed and extend fall to 1.0000-05 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9861-1.0141) but price should stay well above 0.9967-68 (previous support at 61.8% Fibonacci retracement).
In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0062) would bring test of 1.0080 but break there is needed to signal an intra-day low is formed, bring subsequent bounce towards resistance at 1.0117.
