Original strategy :



Bought at 1.0065, stopped at 1.0030



Position : - Long at 1.0065



Target : -



Stop : - 1.0030





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As dollar has continued trading lower, dampening our bullishness and near term downside risk remains for the fall from 1.0141 to extend weakness to 1.0017 support, however, break there is needed to confirm top has been formed and extend fall to 1.0000-05 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9861-1.0141) but price should stay well above 0.9967-68 (previous support at 61.8% Fibonacci retracement).



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0062) would bring test of 1.0080 but break there is needed to signal an intra-day low is formed, bring subsequent bounce towards resistance at 1.0117.