Feb 24 14:29 GMT

Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 24 17 13:32 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0030


Original strategy :

Bought at 1.0065, stopped at 1.0030

Position : - Long at 1.0065

Target :  -

Stop : - 1.0030


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As dollar has continued trading lower, dampening our bullishness and near term downside risk remains for the fall from 1.0141 to extend weakness to 1.0017 support, however, break there is needed to confirm top has been formed and extend fall to 1.0000-05 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9861-1.0141) but price should stay well above 0.9967-68 (previous support at 61.8% Fibonacci retracement).

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0062) would bring test of 1.0080 but break there is needed to signal an intra-day low is formed, bring subsequent bounce towards resistance at 1.0117.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

