Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 27 17 15:01 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0070
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Dollar’s rebound after falling to 1.0025 on Friday has retained our view that further consolidation above this level would be seen and gain to 1.0090-00 cannot be ruled out, however, a break of indicated resistance at 1.0117 is needed to signal the retreat from 1.0141 (last week’s high) has ended, bring retest of this level later.
On the downside, below 1.0040-45 would bring another test of 1.0017-25 support area but only break there would retain bearishness and extend the fall from 1.0141 top to 1.0000-05 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9861-1.0141) but price should stay well above 0.9967-68 (previous support at 61.8% Fibonacci retracement). As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
