Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday
Action Forex
Feb 10 17 14:16 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0050
Original strategy :
Bought at 0.9940, met target at 1.0040
Position : - Long at 0.9940
Target : - 1.0040
Stop : -
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As the greenback has surged again in NY morning, justifying our bullish view that the erratic rise from 0.9861 low is still in progress and current break of resistance at 1.0045 suggests upside bias remains for this move to extend further gain to 1.0070-75, however, near term overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond 1.0090-95 and price should falter well below resistance at 1.0122, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.
As we have taken profit on our long position entered at 0.9940, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0013) would bring pullback to 0.9990 but break of 0.9970 support is needed to signal top is formed instead, bring correction towards support at 0.9930-36.
