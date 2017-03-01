<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 113.70





Original strategy :



Buy at 112.85, Target: 113.85, Stop: 112.50



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 112.85, Target: 113.85, Stop: 112.50



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback resumed recent decline and fell briefly to 111.69, the subsequent rally on dollar’s broad-based strength signals low has been formed there and consolidation with upside bias is seen for test of resistance at 113.78, break there would signal the fall from 114.96 has ended, then headway to 114.00 would follow but reckon 114.50 would hold on first testing due to near term overbought condition.



In view of this, we are looking to buy dollar on pullback as support at 112.77 should contain downside and bring another rise. Only below the Kijun-Sen (now at 112.68) would abort and suggest an intra-day top is formed instead, risk weakness to 112.40-45 first but price should stay above 112.00 level, bring another rise later.