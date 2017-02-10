ActionForex.com
Feb 10 14:09 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Update: USD/JPY - Buy at 112.95 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 10 17 13:56 GMT
USD/JPY - 113.65


Original strategy  :

Buy at 112.95, Target: 113.95, Stop: 112.60

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 112.95, Target: 113.95, Stop: 112.60

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As dollar’s upmove has accelerated after breaking above resistance at 112.58 (now support), signaling recent decline has indeed ended at 111.59 earlier this week and consolidation with upside bias is seen for test of indicated strong resistance at 113.95-97, however, break there is needed to retain bullishness and extend the rise from 111.59 low to 114.25-30 but near term overbought condition should limit upside to 114.50-60, price should falter well below resistance at 114.94.

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy dollar on subsequent pullback as the Kijun-Sen (now at 112.96) should limit downside. Only break of indicated previous resistance at 112.58 (now support) would abort and signal top is formed instead, risk weakness to 112.20-25 first.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.