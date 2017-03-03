<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 114.30





Original strategy :



Buy at 113.50, Target: 114.60, Stop: 113.15



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the greenback has eased after rising to 114.59 yesterday, suggesting minor consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to the upper Kumo (now at 113.72) cannot be ruled out, however, still reckon support at 113.47 would limit downside and bring another rise later, above said resistance would extend the rally from 111.69 low to 114.65-70 (50% projection of 111.69-114.05 measuring from 113.47), however, loss of near term upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 114.93-96 (61.8% projection and previous resistance) and price should falter well below resistance at 115.38.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and we are looking to buy dollar on pullback as support at 113.47 should limit downside and bring another rise. Below 113.20-25 would defer but only break of support at 112.77 would abort and suggest top is formed instead, risk weakness to 112.40-45 first.