Trade Idea Update: USD/JPY - Buy at 113.70 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 20 17 10:47 GMT
USD/JPY - 115.11


Original strategy  :

Buy at 113.70, Target: 115.50, Stop: 113.35

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the greenback has retreated after overnight marginal rise to 115.62, suggesting minor consolidation would be seen and initial downside risk remains for weakness to 114.25-30, however, reckon downside would be limited to the lower Kumo (now at 113.73) and bring another rise later, above said resistance at 115.62 would extend the rise from 112.57 low to 115.90-00 but price should falter below 116.30 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 118.61-112.57).

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to look to buy dollar on subsequent pullback as 113.70 should limit downside. Below 113.50 would defer and risk weakness to 113.20-25 but still reckon downside would be limited to 1134.00, bring another rebound later.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

