Jan 26 17 14:59 GMT
USD/JPY - 114.21
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 113.37
Kijun-Sen level : 113.30
Ichimoku cloud top : 113.51
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 113.49
Original strategy :
Buy at 113.90, Target: 114.90, Stop: 113.55
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 113.80, Target: 114.90, Stop: 113.45
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Current cross-inspired rebound suggests low is possibly formed at 112.53 and consolidation with mild upside bias remains for further gain to 114.50-55 and later towards 115.00, however, as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon upside would be limited to 115.30-35 and price should falter well below resistance at 115.62, bring retreat later.
In view of this, we are looking to buy dollar on dips. Below 113.55-60 would dampen this bullish view and risk test of 113.04 but only break there would signal the rebound from 112.53 has ended instead, bring weakness to 112.90 support first.
