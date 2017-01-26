<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 114.21





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 113.37



Kijun-Sen level : 113.30



Ichimoku cloud top : 113.51



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 113.49





Original strategy :



Buy at 113.90, Target: 114.90, Stop: 113.55



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 113.80, Target: 114.90, Stop: 113.45



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Current cross-inspired rebound suggests low is possibly formed at 112.53 and consolidation with mild upside bias remains for further gain to 114.50-55 and later towards 115.00, however, as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon upside would be limited to 115.30-35 and price should falter well below resistance at 115.62, bring retreat later.



In view of this, we are looking to buy dollar on dips. Below 113.55-60 would dampen this bullish view and risk test of 113.04 but only break there would signal the rebound from 112.53 has ended instead, bring weakness to 112.90 support first.