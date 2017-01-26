ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: USD/JPY - Buy at 113.90 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 26 17 10:11 GMT
USD/JPY - 114.23


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 113.37

Kijun-Sen level                  : 113.30

Ichimoku cloud top             : 113.51

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 113.49


New strategy  :

Buy at 113.90, Target: 114.90, Stop: 113.55

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Current cross-inspired rebound suggests low is possibly formed at 112.53 and consolidation with mild upside bias remains for further gain to 114.50-55 and later towards 115.00, however, as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon upside would be limited to 115.30-35 and price should falter well below resistance at 115.62, bring retreat later.

In view of this, we are looking to buy dollar on dips. Below 113.55-60 would dampen this bullish view and risk test of 113.04 but only break there would signal the rebound from 112.53 has ended instead, bring weakness to 112.90 support first.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

