Original strategy :



Buy at 117.85, Target: 118.85, Stop: 117.50



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 117.85, Target: 118.85, Stop: 117.50



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the greenback has surged again after brief pullback to 117.21 and broke above resistance at 118.25, adding credence to our view that correction from 118.66 (last month's high) has ended at 116.04 last week and bullishness remains for a retest of 118.66, break there would confirm upmove has resumed and extend headway to 119.00-10 but near term overbought condition should limit upside to 119.40-50.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and we are looking to buy dollar on pullback 117.82 (previous resistance, now support) should limit downside. Below 117.50 would defer and suggest an intra-day top is possibly formed, risk test of 117.21 support first.