Original strategy :



Bought at 117.35, Target: 118.35, Stop: 117.50



New strategy :



Hold long entered at 117.35, Target: 118.35, Stop: 117.50



Although the greenback retreated after rising to 118.61 yesterday, as dollar held just above indicated support at 117.21 and has rebounded, retaining our bullishness and as long as 117.50-55 holds, consolidation with upside bias remains for gain to 118.35-40 but break of indicated resistance at 118.61-66 is needed to confirm upmove has resumed and extend headway to 119.00-10.



In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 117.35. Below 117.50 would risk another test of said support at 117.21-22 but only break there would abort and signal top has been formed, risk weakness to 116.90-00 first.