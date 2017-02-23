<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 113.22





Original strategy :



Sold at 113.30, Target: 112.30, Stop: 113.65



New strategy :



Hold short entered at 113.30, Target: 112.30, Stop: 113.65



Although the greenback rebounded after falling to 112.90 yesterday and further consolidation would be seen but as long as resistance at 113.65 holds, bearishness remains for another fall, a break of said support at 112.90 would add credence to our view that the rebound from 112.62 has ended at 113.78 and bring retest of this level later, break there would extend the decline from 114.96 top to 112.58 (previous resistance), then towards 112.10-15 later.



In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 113.30. Above 113.65 would risk another bounce to 113.78-79 (said resistance and 50% Fibonacci retracement of 114.96-112.62) but still reckon upside would be limited to 114.05-10 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement).