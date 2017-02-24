<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 112.50





Original strategy :



Sold at 113.30, Target: 112.30, Stop: 113.10



Position : - Short at 113.30



Target : - 112.30



Stop : - 113.10





Yesterday’s breach of indicated support at 112.90 has retained our bearishness and signal recent decline from 114.96 top has resumed and extend weakness to 112.50, then towards 112.10-15 later, however, loss of near term downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 111.90-00 and bring rebound later.



In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 113.30. Above 113.30 would defer but only break of 113.65 would risk another bounce to 113.78 resistance but still reckon upside would be limited to 114.05-15.