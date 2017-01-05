<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 116.25





Original strategy :



Sold at 116.65, Target: 115.65, Stop: 117.00



Position : - Short at 116.65



Target : - 115.65



Stop : - 117.00





New strategy :



Hold short entered at 116.65, Target: 115.65, Stop: 116.80



Position : - Short at 116.65



Target : - 115.65



Stop : - 116.80





Although the greenback fell initially to 115.58 earlier today, current strong rebound suggests caution on our bearishness but as long as 117.05-09 (previous support and 50% Fibonacci retracement of 118.61-115.58) holds, mild downside bias remains for another decline, below 116.00-05 would bring another test of said support at 115.58 but break there is needed to signal recent corrective decline from 118.66 top is in progress and may extend weakness to 115.20-25, however, reckon 115.00 would limit downside and price should stay above previous support at 114.74.



In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 116.65. Only above previous support at 117.05 (now resistance) would abort and signal low is formed instead, risk a stronger rebound to 117.25-30 and 117.45-50 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 118.61-115.58).