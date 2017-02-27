<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 112.25





Original strategy :



Sell at 112.95, Target: 111.95, Stop: 113.30



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The greenback met renewed selling interest at 112.96 on Friday and dropped again since, suggesting recent decline is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 111.90-95, break there would bring subsequent decline towards support at 111.59-63, however, loss of near term downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 111.40-44 (100% projection of 114.96-112.62 measuring from 113.78) and price should stay above 111.00, bring rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell dollar on recovery as said resistance at 112.96 should limit upside and bring another decline. Above 113.30-35 would abort and suggest low is possibly formed, bring subsequent bounce towards resistance at 113.78.



