Trade Idea Update: USD/JPY - Sell at 113.70 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 17 17 11:27 GMT

USD/JPY - 112.86


Original strategy  :

Sell at 114.00, Target: 113.00, Stop: 114.35

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 113.70, Target: 112.50, Stop: 114.05

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


The greenback has dropped again today on dollar's broad-based weakness, adding credence to our bearish view that recent decline form 118.66 top is still in progress and may extend weakness to 112.50, then 112.30-35 (100% projection of 116.87-113.76 measuring from 115.45), however, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below latter level and reckon 112.00 would hold, risk from there is seen for a rebound later.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell dollar on recovery as 113.60-70 should limit upside. Above 114.00-05 would defer and risk rebound to resistance at 114.39 but only break there would abort and signal low is formed instead.

 
 

