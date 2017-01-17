<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 112.86





Original strategy :



Sell at 114.00, Target: 113.00, Stop: 114.35



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 113.70, Target: 112.50, Stop: 114.05



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The greenback has dropped again today on dollar's broad-based weakness, adding credence to our bearish view that recent decline form 118.66 top is still in progress and may extend weakness to 112.50, then 112.30-35 (100% projection of 116.87-113.76 measuring from 115.45), however, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below latter level and reckon 112.00 would hold, risk from there is seen for a rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell dollar on recovery as 113.60-70 should limit upside. Above 114.00-05 would defer and risk rebound to resistance at 114.39 but only break there would abort and signal low is formed instead.